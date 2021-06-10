Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$2.20

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.80 to C$2.20 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of Baytex Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$1.71.

Shares of BTE opened at C$2.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$2.20.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$384.70 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

