ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.85 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $14.85 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014774 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00170484 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001238 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000804 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,501,192,519 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

