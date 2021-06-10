Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Reilly Herbert Faulkner III

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Rollins accounts for approximately 2.9% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III owned approximately 0.05% of Rollins worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Rollins by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.19. 762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $535.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

