Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) to post $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rogers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86. Rogers reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Rogers will report full year earnings of $7.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $8.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rogers.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million.

ROG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

Rogers stock opened at $192.39 on Monday. Rogers has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $206.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total transaction of $1,343,417.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Rogers by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, THB Asset Management increased its position in Rogers by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 7,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

