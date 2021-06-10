Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $627,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 167,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,107,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

AEE opened at $85.36 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.14 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

