Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,664,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after acquiring an additional 579,581 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Utz Brands by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,328,000 after buying an additional 72,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after purchasing an additional 237,635 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 808,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after buying an additional 305,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of UTZ opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

