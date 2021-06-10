Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 593.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 397,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,969 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 41,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 157,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

ORCC stock opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.03). Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 104.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $221.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.41%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 32,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $476,844.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,893,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,047,011.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 47,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $690,694.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,846,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,946,737.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,793,052 shares of company stock valued at $25,719,490. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.