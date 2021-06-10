Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 23.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,793 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

IRDM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

In other news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -174.91 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $54.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.