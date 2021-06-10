Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,274 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,558 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth $56,026,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 764,040 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $50,664,000 after purchasing an additional 544,571 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 552,435 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $37,041,000 after purchasing an additional 337,588 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 360,618 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $26,254,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,026 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $31,180,000 after purchasing an additional 208,223 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $72.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $88.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.73.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.39) earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -314.81%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

