Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 5,968 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,171,000 after acquiring an additional 55,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $139.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.38. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $89.15 and a 12 month high of $140.92.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

