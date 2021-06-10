Robert N. Frerichs Sells 5,908 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 5,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $649,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $102.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.97. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $113.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $539.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

