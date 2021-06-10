Robert Alan Schueren Sells 4,395 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $428,556.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 22,093 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $2,302,311.53.

On Friday, April 9th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,912 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $200,492.32.

On Monday, March 29th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,088 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $511,026.72.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 6,327 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $615,806.91.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $104.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.12. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Natera in the first quarter valued at $380,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Natera by 44.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,404,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Natera in the first quarter valued at $651,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Natera by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 103,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 1,279.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 33,766 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

