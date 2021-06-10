RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,261 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON opened at $227.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.53 and a twelve month high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

