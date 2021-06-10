RMB Capital Management LLC Has $7.45 Million Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of ITT by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 404,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after purchasing an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in ITT by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in ITT by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in ITT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

ITT opened at $92.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.73. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.61 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. ITT had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 14.48%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $265,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

