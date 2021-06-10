RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 224,363 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 151.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,363 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $5,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of AQN opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AQN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.