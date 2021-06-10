RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 61 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 6.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in IDEX by 4.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in IDEX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEX by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IEX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.44.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $221.01 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $145.85 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.