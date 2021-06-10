River Road Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,902 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $239,480,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,027,000 after buying an additional 882,230 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,742,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,047,000 after purchasing an additional 456,336 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 108.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,648,000 after acquiring an additional 448,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

DHI stock opened at $90.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $468,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,449 shares of company stock worth $1,527,842 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

