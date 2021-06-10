River Road Asset Management LLC Invests $4.78 Million in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,778,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of Varex Imaging as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $7,686,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,909,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,579,000 after purchasing an additional 404,866 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,776,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 264,294 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 186,447 shares during the period.

VREX opened at $26.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52 week low of $10.36 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

