River Road Asset Management LLC Invests $18.33 Million in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 266,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,330,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Southwest Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,508,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,613,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,388,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,339,000 after buying an additional 335,884 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,568,000 after buying an additional 297,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after buying an additional 168,159 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $67.21 on Thursday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

