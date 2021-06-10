River Road Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 69.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,273 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter worth $71,000. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $89.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.58. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.02.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

