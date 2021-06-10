River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 358,434 Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 358,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBTYK. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $61,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.28. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.76.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

