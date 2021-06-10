River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 407,979 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 351.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 524,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,979 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $25,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ossiam boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 55,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

In related news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.95.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.95 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 58.79% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.