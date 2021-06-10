River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 13,227 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,227 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $22,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,843,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in General Dynamics by 777.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $239,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,944 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $468,576,000 after purchasing an additional 534,628 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 331.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 667,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,155,000 after purchasing an additional 512,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in General Dynamics by 224,830.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 445,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $191.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.26. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $197.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.94.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

