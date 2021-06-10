Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,882 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,754 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.30. The stock had a trading volume of 71,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,164. The firm has a market cap of $114.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.63. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $114.81 and a 52-week high of $236.80.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.06.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

