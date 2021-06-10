Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 2,439 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 25.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAR traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $74.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,294. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.45. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.