Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.50. The stock had a trading volume of 202,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,250,483. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $123.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

