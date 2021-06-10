Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.68 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 179.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 102.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 55,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $14.77 on Thursday, hitting $462.98. 55,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,816,203. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.36. The company has a market cap of $181.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.57 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

