Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.4% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 127,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,118,000 after buying an additional 23,044 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.51. 24,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,777. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.51. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.