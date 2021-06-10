Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Trading Up 4.5%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)’s stock price was up 4.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.55. Approximately 17,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,413,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

RAD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,005,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,402,000 after buying an additional 793,118 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 625.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,716,000 after buying an additional 1,462,995 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 12.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,029,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,067,000 after buying an additional 116,196 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after buying an additional 231,170 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rite Aid by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after purchasing an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile (NYSE:RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

