Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,583 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,635,000 after acquiring an additional 882,063 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $971,920,000 after acquiring an additional 350,904 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $16,960,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6,978.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 205,853 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,339,000 after acquiring an additional 201,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.67. The stock had a trading volume of 79,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,271. The stock has a market cap of $108.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

Several brokerages recently commented on RIO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

