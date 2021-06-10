Rio DeFi (RFUEL) Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Rio DeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. Rio DeFi has a market cap of $27.69 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Rio DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rio DeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Rio DeFi has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00066990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00024384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.17 or 0.00888987 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00049295 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,269.32 or 0.08829429 BTC.

Rio DeFi Coin Profile

Rio DeFi (RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. Rio DeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 250,171,273 coins. The official message board for Rio DeFi is medium.com/@riodefiofficial . Rio DeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rio DeFi’s official website is riochain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Rio DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rio DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rio DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rio DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

