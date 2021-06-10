Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.50 million-90.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.49 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,015. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53. Rimini Street has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

RMNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.70.

In other news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 23,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $147,545.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 20,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $133,209.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,353 shares in the company, valued at $578,259.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,592 shares of company stock worth $340,307. Company insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.