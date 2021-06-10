Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.50 million-90.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.49 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:RMNI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,015. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53. Rimini Street has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59.
RMNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rimini Street from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.70.
Rimini Street Company Profile
Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.
