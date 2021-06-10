Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Down 4.3%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s share price was down 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.35 and last traded at $18.39. Approximately 4,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 419,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RYTM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

The stock has a market cap of $953.43 million, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.46). As a group, equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David P. Meeker purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $201,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,626.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 168.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

