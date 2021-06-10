Rhumbline Advisers Sells 6,175 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of Standard Motor Products worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,202,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,575,000 after acquiring an additional 46,502 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 109,707 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $237,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMP opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.40. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.65 and a twelve month high of $55.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.59.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMP. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

