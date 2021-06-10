Rhumbline Advisers Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Safehold were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Safehold by 7.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Safehold by 6.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Safehold by 2.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $672,939.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. acquired 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,063,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,068,420.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 70,490 shares of company stock worth $4,999,680 and have sold 84,233 shares worth $6,383,029. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SAFE opened at $74.04 on Thursday. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.51 and a 1 year high of $84.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 65.52 and a beta of -0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.93.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1623 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.