Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 418,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,355 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in CoreCivic were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in CoreCivic by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

NYSE CXW opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $14.03.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%.

Separately, TheStreet cut CoreCivic from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoreCivic Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.