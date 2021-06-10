Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,043 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 24.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 126,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $98,719.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $106,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $294,969 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.47.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

