Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 9,172 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The GEO Group were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The GEO Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The GEO Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in The GEO Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.72. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.02.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

GEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.