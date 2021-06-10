RH (NYSE:RH) Announces Earnings Results

RH (NYSE:RH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.75, Briefing.com reports. RH had a return on equity of 207.69% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. RH updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $- EPS.

RH stock opened at $611.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.28. RH has a 1-year low of $226.82 and a 1-year high of $733.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $639.71.

Get RH alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RH shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.75.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.