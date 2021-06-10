Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Revolve Group worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 3,017.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 60,340 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Revolve Group by 50.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Revolve Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Revolve Group news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,281.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,032,672 shares of company stock valued at $53,501,993 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group stock opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.67. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $60.89.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

