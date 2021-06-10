Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 91,053 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 91,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $4,947,820.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $6,076,468.41.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $6,538,008.96.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Mente sold 39,989 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $1,973,057.26.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $1,815,283.10.

On Monday, May 10th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $10,192,000.00.

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.97. 1,247,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,235. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.24.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Revolve Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Revolve Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Revolve Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

