Reviewing Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) & Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) and Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.2% of Pyxis Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Pyxis Tankers and Performance Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxis Tankers 0 1 0 0 2.00 Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00

Performance Shipping has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.18%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Pyxis Tankers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Performance Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Tankers $21.71 million 0.93 -$6.90 million ($0.32) -2.88 Performance Shipping $46.28 million 0.57 $5.19 million $1.05 4.91

Performance Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxis Tankers. Pyxis Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Performance Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Pyxis Tankers has a beta of -0.47, meaning that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Performance Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Tankers -31.78% -23.17% -7.16% Performance Shipping -0.90% -0.38% -0.24%

Summary

Performance Shipping beats Pyxis Tankers on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of April 12, 2021, the company operated a fleet of five tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

About Performance Shipping

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. As of April 7, 2021, it owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

