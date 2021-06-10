Reviewing Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) & Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Vidler Water Resources alerts:

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Innovative Industrial Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vidler Water Resources 100.23% 7.07% 6.99% Innovative Industrial Properties 57.54% 6.11% 5.11%

64.2% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.4% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Vidler Water Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vidler Water Resources and Innovative Industrial Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovative Industrial Properties 0 2 5 0 2.71

Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus target price of $192.43, indicating a potential upside of 1.82%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than Vidler Water Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Innovative Industrial Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 20.30 $10.00 million N/A N/A Innovative Industrial Properties $116.90 million 38.68 $65.73 million $5.00 37.80

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Vidler Water Resources.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats Vidler Water Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. The company was formerly known as PICO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vidler Water Resources, Inc. in March 2021. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Vidler Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidler Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.