Reviewing Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) & Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Groove Botanicals alerts:

Groove Botanicals has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

79.7% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 55.1% of Groove Botanicals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Groove Botanicals and Pioneer Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groove Botanicals 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Natural Resources 0 6 20 1 2.81

Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus target price of $178.11, indicating a potential upside of 6.18%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Groove Botanicals.

Profitability

This table compares Groove Botanicals and Pioneer Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A Pioneer Natural Resources -6.97% 4.10% 2.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Groove Botanicals and Pioneer Natural Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pioneer Natural Resources $6.69 billion 6.12 -$200.00 million $1.64 102.29

Groove Botanicals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pioneer Natural Resources.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Groove Botanicals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Groove Botanicals Company Profile

Groove Botanicals, Inc. provides consumer health products. It intends to develop cannabidiol skin care products. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Groove Botanicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groove Botanicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.