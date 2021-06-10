Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.51

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.51 and last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 2634 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.08, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

