Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) in the last few weeks:

6/8/2021 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $129.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $96.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Federal Realty Investment Trust is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2021 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $102.00.

5/20/2021 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $113.00.

5/6/2021 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

5/5/2021 – Federal Realty Investment Trust was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

4/15/2021 – Federal Realty Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $122.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 80.57, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $123.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.41.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

