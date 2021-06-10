Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hugo Boss (BOSS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hugo Boss (ETR: BOSS):

6/7/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €36.50 ($42.94) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €30.30 ($35.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €32.00 ($37.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €30.30 ($35.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Hugo Boss was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BOSS opened at €48.15 ($56.65) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €40.43. Hugo Boss AG has a 12 month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12 month high of €47.26 ($55.60). The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.