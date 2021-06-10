Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REPUBLIC FST BC is a two-bank holding company. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, FirstRepublic Bank, and Republic First Bank of Delaware, offer banking services to individuals and businesses throughout the Greater Philadelphia, Delaware and South Jersey area. They provide banking services through the Banks and do not presently engage in any activities other than these bankinga ctivities. “

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FRBK stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $4.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $243.73 million, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic First Bancorp will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Republic First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic First Bancorp (FRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.