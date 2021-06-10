Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.90.

Renewable Energy Group stock opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $695,266.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,300,077.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,606. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REGI. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,191,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,650,000 after buying an additional 641,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,541,000 after buying an additional 505,944 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 3,557.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after buying an additional 487,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,728,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

