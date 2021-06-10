ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) rose 12.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 47,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,366,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.
SOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.03 million, a P/E ratio of 159.17 and a beta of 2.29.
About ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)
ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
