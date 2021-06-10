ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) rose 12.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.67 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 47,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,366,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.04.

SOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of ReneSola in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of ReneSola from $11.00 to $8.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ReneSola in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

Get ReneSola alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.03 million, a P/E ratio of 159.17 and a beta of 2.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ReneSola by 1,013.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the first quarter worth about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ReneSola during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in ReneSola during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 34.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ReneSola (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system components and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.